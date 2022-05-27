Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media with a detailed post telling Kizz Daniel what to do if he wants to win a Grammy award next year

According to the actor, the singer's trending single Buga is destined to put him on the world map and he shouldn't blow it like Davido

Maduagwu also specifically warned Kizz against dating any Yoruba actress' daughter who might ruin his career

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is currently making waves with his Buga song and actor Uche Maduagwu is of the opinion that the singer is on his way to winning a Grammy.

Taking to his Instagram page, Maduagwu prophesied that Buga is destined to put Kizz on the world map and win him a Grammy but he should be careful and not blow it like Davido.

He continued by saying that Davido's refusal to marry Chioma cost him his career despite many international collaborations.

The actor then went on to warn Kizz Daniel against having an affair with any Yoruba actress' daughter because not all that glitters is gold.

"Dear Kizz, listen to this prophecy, no be everything wey sweet dey good for body. Buga is destined to put you on the world map, because it is your turn to bring home Grammy, David suppose bring home Grammy last year, but he got carried away by universal Ama Ikebe FC and refused to fulfill his marriage promise to chef, now the gods in Owerri are playing Snake and Ladder with his career, he has made history as only Naija singer to collabo with most American singers, yet no Grammy, his problem is spiritual."

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's post

success_millii:

"I wonder what his partner feels when she sees these his posts."

official_selinatested:

"How them take verify you?"

sir_kay_money_:

"But when yoruba man disappoint your sister, he pain u people die . Na only proider una dey find."

leumas24:

" Wetin David do you this man ?"

spado_takon:

" Na Davido you finished like this?"

princess_gracey_30:

"Where is the lie?"

Uche Maduagwu advises Annie Idibia over hubby’s 4 kids outside wedlock

The controversial Nollywood actor was concerned about the issues his movie star colleague, Annie Idibia had in her marriage.

Maduagwu penned a heartfelt message to her following the claims that her musician husband, 2Baba had four kids with other women while they were dating.

The actor further said Annie made Nigerians draw sympathy towards her when she made the four kids statement during a reality show but twisted the story when a curious fan advised her about divorcing 2Baba to heal the pains.

Source: Legit.ng