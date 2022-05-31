Wizkid and 3rd Baby Mama Jada Reportedly Expecting 2nd Child Together, Nigerians React
- The love between Wizkid and his manager Jada Pollock that produced their son Zion seems to be waxing stronger as that are now expecting another baby
- According to reports, Jada avoided cameras at an event recently in Atlanta because of her now visible baby bump
- Dofferent reactions have taking to social media since the news with many people positive that Wizkid and Jada probably got married without telling the world
According to reports, Wizkid and his manager/third baby mama Jada Pollock are expecting their second child together.
The couple have a 4-year-old son, Zion together and it was reported that they attended an even t together but Jada avoided the camera.
Speculations about the couple expecting their second child together rose after Jada shared a photo recently that showed a bit of her bump.
Clever boy: Adorable video of moment Khafi and Gedoni's little son pays for his parents' lunch excites fans
Nigerians react to the news
bitcoin_chief:
"When the road is good you go it twice "
yoruba_ninja:
"This one na wife nor be baby mama again. Baby mama nor dey born 2. If she born 2 na wife."
tttbabyyym:
"Hmmmn. Oyinbos no get joy o. Small divorce nah to share property. Be wise Wiz!"
st.oluseyi:
"Wizkid and older ladies na 5&6."
mz_kikelomo:
"I hope we have a girl this time "
nwunye_bigman1:
"People that are married."
randy_hairbouy:
"They’re actually married cuz they both can be lowkey for God’s knows why."
kaceenzech:
"Who will be with a half cast and not pregnant her again. If she was not beautiful, breakfast would have been served by now."
Jada P reacts to being called Wizkid’s baby mama
The third baby mama of Wizkid, Jada P stirred massive reactions on social media after complaining about the title someone addressed her with.
Mercy Johnson switches dramatically from old woman with walking stick to young lady on TikTok challenge
A Twitter user commended Jada for being a supportive baby mama but she didn't find the title soothing.
Zion's mother was not impressed with how anyone could refer to her as a baby mama and hoped the narrative would change someday.
Social media users reacted differently to Jada's exchange with the fan who referred to her as a baby mama.
