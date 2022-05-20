Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has caused a stir online after she posted a new photo

Jada’s photo hid most of her body but showed a bit of her stomach and fans were convinced that she had taken in

The talent manager’s new photo left fans asking questions and concluding that she is pregnant with another child for the singer

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, has now caused pregnancy rumours to make the rounds.

The talent manager recently posted a new photo online that caused a stir on social media as fans concluded that she was pregnant.

In the photo that was posted on Jada’s Instagram story, she was seen rocking a black crop top that showed a bit of her stomach and a pink blazer.

Wizkid’s baby mama Jada stirs pregnancy rumours. Photos: @Jada_P

Source: Instagram

Jada seemed to cleverly hide her stomach in the photo but internet users seemed to believe that the little part she showed was enough to conclude that she was pregnant.

See the snap below:

Wizkid's baby mama raises pregnancy rumours with new photo. Photo: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Internet users claim Jada is pregnant with another child for Wizkid

Not long after Jada posted her photo, numerous fans shared their opinions on her being pregnant for Wizkid. Read what some of them had to say below:

Vin_ikenna:

“Baby mama na 1 oh if e enter 2 na wife oh.”

Dxiorabbyy:

In Nigeria, you don't need a pregnancy test. Just post a picture and leave Nigerians to do the rest .”

Orphicialjenny:

“Person no fit chop bellyfull again?”

_King_didi:

“Make this woman leave my wizkid now haba.”

Mhiz_viva.zinny:

“Womb watchers and mentoring spirits.”

Pahndah:

“It’s a great news sha.”

Nguher_:

“If it's true then Congrats Jada ❤️.”

Modernish_styles:

“Na una pregnant abeg leave people alone o . Sending love and light .”

Interesting.

Jada says she wants big family with Wizkid

Wizkid's manager, Jada Pollock, recently used a question and answer segment as an opportunity to reveal how much the singer means to her.

Interacting with her Twitter followers, she touched on their love, building a family and how she feels about being referred to as Wizkid's third baby mama despite her achievements.

On the question of if she loves Wizkid, Jada proclaimed that she loves the singer with all her heart and she has never loved anyone like that in her entire life. She continued by saying that the love they share is magical.

Jada shares a son, Zion with Wizkid and she has made it known that she wants to have a big family in future.

Source: Legit.ng