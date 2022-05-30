BBNaija stars, Khafi and Gedoni's little son, Malakai Ekpata got social media users gushing after a brave video of him emerged online

The little boy who is yet to clock 1 was seen trying to make payment with an ATM card after his parents had lunch at a restaurant

1 Malakai's attempt at using the POS machine has sparked hilarious reactions online, most people commended the little man

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 housemates, Khafi and Gedoni got social media users talking after a video of their son, Malakai Ekpata made it to the internet.

In the video, Malakai held the ATM card as he attempted to pay for his parents' lunch.

Khafi and Gedoni's son gets fans gushing. Credit: @miraclemalakai @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

The video was shared on the little man's Instagram page with a caption:

"I paid for our family Sunday Lunch today. My Mommy and Daddy will want for nothing as long as I am around! I pray the same for you and your current/ future children."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the adorable video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Khafi and Gedoni's son making payment with an ATM card. Most of them commended the boy for being so adorable.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Symply_mima:

"Awww my baby is now a big boy."

Lykemry:

"God bless you Malakai and your amazing parents."

Royal_boyzzz:

"Finna shop some baby treats himself."

Ejiro194:

"Thats so sweet of you boy."

Bidemi_xoxo:

"Such a lively baby we know where you got it from your ever happy mommy."

Konadu_99:

"Awwww God bless you and your parents."

Khafi and Gedoni finally unveil their son's face

In a related post about the reality stars couple, Legit.ng previously reported that Khafi and Gedoni welcomed their first child and they kept his identity under wraps.

The reality stars, just like many other celebrities dropped Christmas themed family photos and their baby boy made an appearance.

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija stars could not not help but gush over their son in his cute litte outfit for the lovely family shoot.

Source: Legit.ng