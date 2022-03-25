One Day the Narrative Will Change but We Just Keep Working: Jada P Reacts to Being Called Wizkid’s Baby Mama
- Music superstar, Wizkid's third baby mama Jada P has replied a social media user who referred to her with the title
- Jada P got a commendation as a baby mama online and it doesn't sit well with her and one of her fan who feel she she is more than that
- Zion's mother was not impressed with how anyone could refer to her as a baby mama and hoped the narrative will change someday
The third baby mama of Wizkid, Jada P has stirred massive reactions on social media after complaining about the title someone addressed her with.
A Twitter user commended Jada and being a supportive baby mama and she doesn't find the title soothing.
Someone who felt Jada has more importance than being a baby mama replied that:
"Don't ever call Jada a baby mama bro there are many other ways to classify her."
Jada herself replied to the name title and hoped the narrative will change someday:
"One day the narrative will change. I'm hopeful I often wonder if I was a man I would still be titled in this way? Anyways no one cares we just keep working."
Check out the exchange below:
Nigerians react to Jada's exchange with a fan
Social media users have reacted differently to Jada's exchange with the fan who referred to her as baby mama.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Juliet.igbinovia.35:
"But she be baby mama na. Wizkid na baby daddy."
Favouritebae555:
"Aunty we know u are pregnant again so rest."
Ammyrossy24:
"Not sure 9ja go stop to dey address person with dat name just bear with dem."
Ogastanlee:
"Why does she always feel disrespected when she’s called “babymama”?"
Trechkid_sog1:
"Ya all stressing the hell outta this woman on that bird app."
Jada P dedicates sweet post to Wizkid
Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada P dedicated a loving post to him on her social media page.
Jada shared a photo of the singer and in her caption pointed out how the singer gives her a superpower.
The post stirred different reactions from Nigerians with some of them calling on Wizkid to reciprocate the show of love from Jada.
