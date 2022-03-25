Music superstar, Wizkid's third baby mama Jada P has replied a social media user who referred to her with the title

Jada P got a commendation as a baby mama online and it doesn't sit well with her and one of her fan who feel she she is more than that

Zion's mother was not impressed with how anyone could refer to her as a baby mama and hoped the narrative will change someday

The third baby mama of Wizkid, Jada P has stirred massive reactions on social media after complaining about the title someone addressed her with.

A Twitter user commended Jada and being a supportive baby mama and she doesn't find the title soothing.

Jada P reacts to being called baby mama. Credit: @jada_p_ @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Someone who felt Jada has more importance than being a baby mama replied that:

"Don't ever call Jada a baby mama bro there are many other ways to classify her."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jada herself replied to the name title and hoped the narrative will change someday:

"One day the narrative will change. I'm hopeful I often wonder if I was a man I would still be titled in this way? Anyways no one cares we just keep working."

Check out the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Jada's exchange with a fan

Social media users have reacted differently to Jada's exchange with the fan who referred to her as baby mama.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Juliet.igbinovia.35:

"But she be baby mama na. Wizkid na baby daddy."

Favouritebae555:

"Aunty we know u are pregnant again so rest."

Ammyrossy24:

"Not sure 9ja go stop to dey address person with dat name just bear with dem."

Ogastanlee:

"Why does she always feel disrespected when she’s called “babymama”?"

Trechkid_sog1:

"Ya all stressing the hell outta this woman on that bird app."

Jada P dedicates sweet post to Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada P dedicated a loving post to him on her social media page.

Jada shared a photo of the singer and in her caption pointed out how the singer gives her a superpower.

The post stirred different reactions from Nigerians with some of them calling on Wizkid to reciprocate the show of love from Jada.

Source: Legit.ng