A new development in the home of music superstar, 2Baba has sparked hilarious reactions from social media users across the country

The drama started when 2Baba travelled to the United States to visit and bond with the children he has with one of his baby mamas Pero

The singer shared the moments on Instagram and his wife, Annie, seemed not to be too comfortable with it, hence she unfollowed him

The drama in the family of the Idibias is far from ending as another development emerged recently.

The legendary singer's wife, Annie, has unfollowed him on Instagram after his latest show of affection for one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi and her children.

Annie's latest move happened after Pero showered the singer with praises for his fatherly role in his kids’ lives.

Annie has unfollowed 2Baba again. Credit: @perosaiyemi_ @official2baba @annieidibia1

According to reports, 2baba is currently in the United States bonding with the three kids he shares with Pero, and videos from the family time made it to the internet.

In one of the videos, 2Baba who was excited to be with his children could be seen vibing with them.

Annie seemed not to be interested in seeing such content from her husband on Instagram and she decided to unfollow him.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Annie unfollowing 2Baba

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Annie's action and some are of the opinion that she is doing too much.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

dr.legendclothing:

"I watched the Rich Famous and African show, I concluded that Annie is Obsessed with 2baba ...., 2face is just a goof guy who does not want to hurt anyone who loves him but the relationship seems to be choking him. Annie should let him breathe a little abeg."

I_am_candydessie:

"At this point Annie is doing too much, she is too jealous."

Sholzcollection:

"How many times will she be doing this? She better get used to it."

Aliusandra:

"She should get used to it because 2baba can't reject his children."

Kinshola:

"This Annie should just chill!! He needs to take care of his children!! Ok, put yourself in Pero's shoe!"

Fan hails 2Baba's baby mama Sumbo Adeoye

A Twitter user called the attention of Nigerians to 2Baba's third baby mama, Sunbo Adeoye, who has steered clear of drama.

The development came after Annie and Pero threw shades at each other, with the latter saying she was unbeatable.

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail Sumbo, stressing that she had always maintained her lane even before she got married.

