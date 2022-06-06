Yul Edochie and his new wife Judy Austin were recently sighted in a video singing together and having fun

The Nollywood stars have refused to give in to criticism over their love as they continue to gush over each other on social media

Different reactions have followed the couple's video as many people pointed out that Yul has lost focus because of his new wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife whom he married recently, Judy Austin have continued to tension Nigerians on social media with their love.

A video of the couple singing together has caused quite a stir on social media even though both of them looked to be very much in love.

Nigerians drag Judy and Yul over new video Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@yuledochie

The clip appeared to have been from Judy's live video as she gushed and blushed endlessly while fans cheered her on in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

princess_eko_11:

"Since he has given up on his presidential race, he should just become a musician."

oluchipassi:

"Guilt written all over ur faces. Trying so much to force ur union down our throats!!!"

ebere_m:

"This man keeps disrespecting his wife!!! Yul MAY God judge u."

sai__blake:

"I no believe all this social media love ooo, someone who got a lady pregnant and was forced to marry her na this you Dey call love. By the way May is enjoying herself at the AY live show."

abenababbyie:

"Honeymoon period is always sweet ! Their eyes go soon clear and the same way he said he found wherever it is he found in this babe 2 is the same thing he will find in babe 3! You lose em the way you stole em ! period."

sandypreneur:

"From presidential aspirant to content creator"

mr_stevethompson:

"Someone said he forgot his presidential ambition because of a woman , na waa ooo ,he loves two women same time "

Yul Edochie finally shares reasons for taking second wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie returned to social media weeks after his controversial post announcing the birth of his son by his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a Facebook video post tagged “Why I married a second wife,” the entertainer made an attempt to explain why he married another wife despite his 17-years-old marriage with May.

For Edochie, he shouldn’t have allowed another woman into his life but the actor said he couldn’t bring his relationship with Austin to an end.

