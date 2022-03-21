A Twitter user has called the attention of Nigerians to 2Baba's third baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, who has steered clear of drama

This comes as Annie Idibia and Pero Adebiyi threw shades at each other over the weekend, with Pero saying she was unbeatable

Nigerians have since taken to social media to hail Sunmbo, stressing that she had always maintained her lane even before she got married

A Twitter user identified as Ronald Nzimora has applauded 2Baba's third babymama Sunmbo Adeoye for steering clear from the social media drama between Annie Idibia and Pero Adeniyi.

This comes as Annie, over the weekend, stressed that she was the first to meet 2Baba, but her first daughter is his 5th child. Reacting to Annie's statement, Pero shared a video of her and the kids she had for the veteran singer as she said she was unbeatable.

Twitter users hail Sunmbo Adeoye. Credit: @sumboadeoye

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the Twitter user wrote:

"In all this Tuface brouhaha, people forget he has a third baby mama and two sons from her yet she doesn't get involved in all these dramas that the Pero one always inserts herself in. Most people don't even know her."

Nigerians hail Sunmbo Adeoye

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to hail Sunmbo Adeoye.

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

stefinyychez:

"Omo 2face did the most !!! I’m exhausted on Annie’s behalf."

molly_nma_blessed:

"Even before sambo got married , she has always been on her lane and business.....make una leave her alone . She's cool with Annie and allows her kids visit."

as_miaowww:

"Pls leave Mrs. Sumbo alone, that woman has always been in her lane minding her business, don't drag her into this drama. Leave her with her privacy abeg."

cyndee_xo

"You'll need to respect this woman, as she respects herself."

shakitisisi:

"But Pero was also on her lane, minding her business and raising her 4 children in faraway America when she was called out in this brouhaha. Why are people blaming her for responding?"

Pero flaunts kids with 2Baba

Legit.ng had earlier reported that drama unfolded on social media among the Idibias over the weekend.

This was after one of 2Baba's baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, shared a video of herself and the three kids she had for the veteran music star. Pero went on to describe herself as unbeatable.

However, many people have pointed out that Pero's post may be a subtle shade at Annie Idibia, who had lamented about being the first to know 2Baba while her first daughter is his fifth child.

Source: Legit.ng