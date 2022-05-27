The Nigerian girl who won the Airtel dance competition back in 2012 has in two separate videos shown how far she has grown

In one of her clips, Amarachi said she is no longer little anymore, surprising people who have always had the small version in their memories

Nigerians thronged her comment section to relieve how she was the star they looked up to over a decade ago

Remember Amarachi Uyanne, the girl who won the Airtel Dance contest in 2012? She is now a grown beautiful lady.

In a TikTok video, the lady combined her kid's photos with that of her as an adult, reacting to admirers who wished they knew her earlier.

Many people online were wowed by her transformation. Photo source: TikTok/@amarachidance8

Amarachi has grown up

One of her old throwback photos had her wearing an Airtel cap, suggesting it was taken after she won the dance competition sponsored by the telecom company and was just made their ambassador.

In another video on her page, she revealed that she is not so little anymore as she posted more of her present-day photos.

See her video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of comments and likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Obzerfmanuel said:

"My papa after de watch ur dance da yr dem talk say you from marine kingdom."

Human said:

"Hope say you still dey scatter dance."

seiko said:

"lol wait I literally met you at church and carried you after you won the competition....time flies way too fast."

Arin said:

"Finally found the girl I was obsessed with when I was so little. I am screaming."

Terrence said:

"Omo that means I don old oh Jesus."

Divine CODM! said:

"Wdym we all wanted to marry back then."

debayo_della said:

"Our celebrity. I always danced along Amarachi dance. Amarachi you bring back memories girl."

Tryna make it to Friday bruh said:

"Nah we all wanted to be you."

