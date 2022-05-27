May 27 has always been a day set aside to celebrate children in Nigeria and the special day was not any different in 2022.

To mark the special event, a number of Nigerians took to social media to either celebrate their kids or reminisce on their childhoods and recount how they used to celebrate the occasion during their younger years.

Nigerian celebrities celebrate Children's Day 2022. Photos: @thesophiammodu, @iamkingrudy, @lola_omotayo_okoye, @jodiethegreat

A number of Nigerian celebrities have been known to jump on trending occasions but only a few of them appeared to acknowledge this year’s Children’s Day.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the top celebrities in Nigeria and how they celebrated Children’s Day.

1. Kizz Daniel:

This talented Nigerian singer was one of those who acknowledged Children’s Day on social media. The music star shared a video of happy school children dancing to his song, Buga. The clip melted hearts on social media.

2. Sophia Momodu:

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia, celebrated their daughter, Imade on Children’s Day. Sophia shared a series of cute throwback photos and videos of younger Imade. She also gushed over how much she loves her daughter and described her as her favourite human.

Sophia Momodu celebrates Imade on Children's Day. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

3. Bimbo Thomas:

This popular Nollywood actress made her handsome son, Jayden, feel even more special on Children’s Day. On the young boy’s official page, an adorable video of him was posted and accompanied with a message for the special occasion.

4. Lola Okoye:

Peter Okoye of PSquare’s wife, Lola, took to social media to celebrate her kids and other children in the world on the special day. The mother of two shared photos of Cameron and Aliona as she called them her babies.

5. Nengi:

BBNaija star, Nengi, shared an adorable video of her nephew on Children’s Day. The reality star was seen singing for and petting him as he sulked.

6. Toyin Lawani:

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, put all her three kids on display on Children’s day. The fashionista described them as her swag family as she wished them a happy Children’s Day.

7. Jodie:

Popular Nigerian singer, Jodie, of the Kuchi Kuchi fame, is known to be a special mother to a special needs child, Chinua. The music star proudly put him on display as she rocked him and danced with him. Jodie also promised to give out N50,000 to people who recreate the challenge.

8. Bisola Aiyeola:

BBNaija star, Bisola Aiyeola, shared a fun video of her daughter to mark Children’s Day. The actress and singer was seen doing the Gentility dance challenge with her child.

9. Paul Okoye:

The second half of PSquare music group, Paul Okoye, shared adorable photos of his three kids, Andre, Nadia and Nathan. He accompanied the photos with a simple Children’s Day caption.

