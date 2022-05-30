Celebrity lovebirds Adekunle Gold and Simi do not joke around when it comes to the love for their daughter, Adejare

The little one recently clocked two and both mummy and daddy dedicated beautiful posts to her social media

Legit.ng has also compiled videos showing the lovely moments between the celebrant and her famous parents

Nothing compares to the love parents have for their children and this is evident in the way singers Adekunle Gold and Simi cherish their daughter, Adejare.

Since they welcomed their bundle of joy, the celebrity lovebirds have given fans on social media the rare chance of being a part of some of their family moments.

Gold family: 5 cute videos of singers and their daughter. Photo: @adekunlegold/@symplysimi

Both daddy and mummy have occasionally taken to Instagram with heartwarming photos and videos of Adejare.

In celebration of the little one’s second birthday, Legit.ng has compiled some of these refreshing videos.

Check them out below:

1. Dancing to mummy's song

It's safe to say Adejare has stolen the position of 'number one' fan of Simi from her dad, Adekunle Gold.

The singer recently shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment Adejare listened to one of her recent releases.

An excited Simi wrote: "Even Deja on that vibe."

2. Time for some etiquettes lesson

Simi sparked reactions on social media some months ago after sharing a video that captured a funny exchange with her daughter.

Apparently, Adejare wanted something but wasn't willing to offer a simple 'thank you' to her mum.

Simi made sure it was a teachable moment as she insisted on hearing the words of gratitude.

3. Birthday compilation video

For Adejare's second birthday, Simi gave her fans and followers a rare look into some of their private moments.

The doting mum shared a video mashup showing some family time that never made it to social media.

A portion of the heart-melting video captured the mother and daughter professing love for each other.

4. Adekunle Gold signs for daughter

The Father's Day celebration was beyond special for Adekunle Gold in 2020 as it was his first time celebrating as a parent.

Social media users couldn't;t help but gush over a video the singer shared with his baby who had only been welcomed in the same year.

Adekunle serenaded his bundle of joy with his melodious voice.

5. Celebrating birthday with mummy

Simi was beyond blessed to witness yet another birthday celebration as a mother just some weeks ago.

The Duduke crooner shared a soundless video on Instagram in which she was spotted with her daughter Adejare.

The two were seen dancing happily as fans, followers flooded the comment section with birthday messages.

Source: Legit.ng