Actress Judy Austin and 2nd wife to actor Yul Edochie has shared aside about her that many of her fans don’t know about her

In a video that was shared via Yul’s Facebook page, Judy showed off her powerful voice as she described herself as Nigerian Celine Dion

The video has, however, stirred mixed reactions, especially from many of Yul’s fans who are against his decision to take a second wife

Nigerian actress Judy Austin, who is also the second wife to Yul Edochie, showed off her powerful singing in a recent video.

The video, shared via Yul’s Facebook page, was titled ‘Secrets you don’t know about Judy Austin. While it was not available on the actress’ Instagram page.

Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife Judy Austin sings like a bird. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Judy started the video with a comic display as she asked fans if they missed her.

She described herself as a Nigerian version of Celine Dion while going on to render some songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Judy Austin sings like Celine Dion

Many have taken to social media to react to the video, while some hailed the actress, others continued to drag her for accepting to be Yul’s second wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Olaitan Toyosi:

"She's good, nothing concern me for people matter."

Onyebuchichucks:

"Wow, wow, wow, this is absolutely amazing. Judy you are so gifted."

Adaora Favour Emmanuel:

"prophet you can see well oo she is indeed gifted . Na so she sing her way into another woman's home."

Beatrice Lloyd:

"If you close your eyes and listen, you may think its Mercy Johnson talking."

Yul Edochie hails his two wives as they post stunning photos online

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s polygamous marriage remains a talking point for Nigerians on social media following the film star’s latest move.

After the film star’s second marriage to fellow actress, Judy, caused an uproar on social media, Yul has tried to maintain a happy front for his family.

In a recent development, the actor’s first and second wives took to their individual social media pages to share lovely photos of themselves.

Source: Legit.ng