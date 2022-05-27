Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has proudly taken to social media with photos of moments from his twin children Nathan and Nadia's graduation

The little kids have moved up from preschool and they wore little graduation gowns as they displayed their certificates

Paul's wife Anita also took to her Instagram page with the photos and videos from her children's graduation

One of the P-square twins Paul Okoye who also has twin kids, Nathan and Nadia, is basking in the pride following their little wins.

Paul's kids have graduated from preschool to move to the big boys and girls classes and he shared beautiful photos from the moment on his Instagram story channel.

Paul Okoye shares photos from kids' graduation Photo credit: @anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

The twins posed for photos in their little graduation gowns with their diplomas and also joyfully displayed their certificates.

Paul's wife, Anita also flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos of the precious moments.

"My babies are off to big school All thanks be to God Almighty!! Of course I was an emotional wreck , so grateful, so proud, My heart is filled with joy!!! We’ve got Big kids over here!! Woop Woop!!"

See the posts below:

Nigerians celebrate Nathan and Nadia

mayyuledochie:

"Congratulations handsome!"

chefzoeyblaq:

"Congratulations Nathan! God make you shine amongst your peers."

thelifeof_ifeyinwaighodalo:

"Oh my God! Look at him so cute ‍ please where is my Goddaughter "

ifyokoye1:

"Congratulations Nathan and Nadia ❤️❤️❤️"

yemialade:

"Big hair! Big school! Big babies! Big mummy with a big God"

dozie_wisdom:

"Congratulation to your beautiful kids !! #the futures of tomorrow❤️❤️"

iam_queenbenson:

"It's Nadia’s energy for me. Congratulations my babies "

idarauwatt:

"Congratulations to you Mama. I am so glad to see how much they have grown."

