Paul Okoye Shares Beautiful Photos As Adorable Twins Nadia and Nathan Graduate From Preschool
- Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has proudly taken to social media with photos of moments from his twin children Nathan and Nadia's graduation
- The little kids have moved up from preschool and they wore little graduation gowns as they displayed their certificates
- Paul's wife Anita also took to her Instagram page with the photos and videos from her children's graduation
One of the P-square twins Paul Okoye who also has twin kids, Nathan and Nadia, is basking in the pride following their little wins.
Paul's kids have graduated from preschool to move to the big boys and girls classes and he shared beautiful photos from the moment on his Instagram story channel.
The twins posed for photos in their little graduation gowns with their diplomas and also joyfully displayed their certificates.
So sweet: Moment Obi Cubana's lookalike brother jumped on him like a child after winning primary election
Paul's wife, Anita also flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos of the precious moments.
"My babies are off to big school All thanks be to God Almighty!! Of course I was an emotional wreck , so grateful, so proud, My heart is filled with joy!!! We’ve got Big kids over here!! Woop Woop!!"
See the posts below:
Nigerians celebrate Nathan and Nadia
mayyuledochie:
"Congratulations handsome!"
chefzoeyblaq:
"Congratulations Nathan! God make you shine amongst your peers."
thelifeof_ifeyinwaighodalo:
"Oh my God! Look at him so cute please where is my Goddaughter "
ifyokoye1:
"Congratulations Nathan and Nadia ❤️❤️❤️"
yemialade:
"Big hair! Big school! Big babies! Big mummy with a big God"
dozie_wisdom:
"Congratulation to your beautiful kids !! #the futures of tomorrow❤️❤️"
Children's Day: Actress Laide Bakare shares touching video with her kids, puts their 'deadbeat' fathers on blast
iam_queenbenson:
"It's Nadia’s energy for me. Congratulations my babies "
idarauwatt:
"Congratulations to you Mama. I am so glad to see how much they have grown."
Paul Okoye proud of Ghana after Black Stars thrashed Nigeria’s Super Eagles
One of the P-square brothers, Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy used Nigeria's loss to Ghana at the World Cup qualifiers to drag the country.
Using his colleague, Falz's lamentation about the horrible leaders of the country as a reference, Paul expressed how proud Ghana makes him feel.
Okoye pointed out on his Instagram story channel that Nigeria lost to Ghana, but he is proud of the country because Nigerians go there for holidays.
According to the singer, Ghana has good electricity, good road networks, security and good universities that 40% of Nigerians attend.
