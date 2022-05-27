A video showing the adorable exchange of brotherly love between businessman Obi Cubana and his sibling, Ike, has warmed hearts on social media

Cubana’s brother running for office had won his APGA primary election and he couldn’t contain his excitement upon setting eyes on his sibling

Social media users had different things to say about the clip with some pointing out the striking resemblance between the brothers

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of billionaire businessman Obi Cubana following a recent win.

The nightlife entrepreneur’s brother, Ike Iyiegbu, seeking to represent Idemili north/south in the House of Representatives managed to clinch the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket.

An excited Ike shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment he was reunited with his brother following the primary election win.

Just like a child excited to see his parent, Ike ran towards Cubana and leapt into his open embrace.

The businessman, in turn, was in high spirits as he lifted his sibling and let out screams of victory.

Other friends and colleagues present couldn’t help but film the heartwarming moment on their mobile devices.

Watch the video as shared by Ike below:

Social media users react

real_meekneek said:

"See the look alike wow blood it is ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to them."

stephanie_chanzy said:

"Awwwwwn So nice. Obi Cubana is strong oh."

_kennoo said:

"As it should be!! My bro win is a win for the family ❤️."

goddess_of_glitter_ said:

"I love this, obviously they have a strong bond. Love, money, plus power gotta be the perfect combo."

waistbeadbykiki said:

"Blessings upon my family like dis soonest super happy 4 u ooooo we keep winning Amen."

