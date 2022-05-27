Ghanaian actor Samuel Nkansah has revealed that he's had nightmares after celebrating his birthday at a cemetery

In an interview, the Kumawood movie personality explained his rationale for organising his birthday at the burial ground

The actor also disclosed what he saw after his girlfriend collapsed when he was about to propose to her during the birthday ceremony

Actor Samuel Nkansah, known widely as Remes Kay, has explained his decision to celebrate attaining a new age at a cemetery.

The Kumawood actor most recently trended after a video emerged of him celebrating his birthday at a burial ground, with loved ones in attendance.

In an exclusive interview, the actor disclosed that the idea behind his viral birthday celebration was to send a message to Ghanaians that birthdays are not only about marking new milestones but a reminder that one is growing.

Photo of Samuel Nkansah. Source: GHPage TV

Source: UGC

Besides celebrating one's new age, the actor said birthdays come to remind people that death is fast approaching.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Remes Kay, however, revealed that life has never been the same after the cemetery birthday celebration.

''I've been having strange dreams; something like nightmares,'' he said while recounting the dream.

He further talked about what he saw after his girlfriend collapsed when he was about to propose to her during the birthday ceremony.

''I didn't want to talk about this incident, but then I want people out there to pray for me and support me. When the birthday was ongoing, I removed a ring to propose to my girlfriend, but when I knelt and asked her to be my wife, at once she closed her eyes and put her hand on her heart.

''I was waiting for her to say 'yes or no' but when she placed her hand on her chest, the next I saw was that she had collapsed,'' he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian singer Praye Tintin recounts how he spent money on pastors to heal his mum

Well-Known Ghanaian musician Praye Tintin who is legally known as Nana Asare Koranteng has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the SVTV Africa show where he opened up about how he lost his faith in Christianity.

The video sighted by Legit.ng on YouTube had the musician intimated that prior to losing his mother to ailment, he reached out to many pastors to pray and deliver his mother and majority of the time, he was asked to pay an amount.

Praye Tintin revealed that he spent over GH₵20,000 (N1 million) on the 'men of God' with the hope that her mother could be saved from death but that was not the chase.

Source: Legit.ng