Well-Known Ghanaian musician Praye Tintin who is legally known as Nana Asare Koranteng has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the SVTV Africa show where he opened up about how he lost his faith in Christianity.

The video sighted by Legit.ng on YouTube had the musician intimated that prior to losing his mother to ailment, he reached out to many pastors to pray and deliver his mother and majority of the time, he was asked to pay an amount.

Praye Tintin revealed that he spent over GH₵20,000 (N1 million) on the 'men of God' with the hope that her mother could be saved from death but that was not the chase.

According to him, he was even advised by his own sick mother to stop wasting money on pastors as most of them are not from God. He added that after his mother passed. He had a dream where his mother showed him all the pastors who are truly work for God and those who are not.

The young man stated that he believes there is a God and he considers himself as a spiritual person but now, he does not identify as a Christian.

The musician shared more about his life so far in the video linked below;

