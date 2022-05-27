Hamisa Mobetto and Rick Ross have been flirting for months now and the US rapper revealed they are dating

American rapper Rick Ross confirmed he loves Hamisa Mobetto, the ex-lover and baby mama of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

Rick Ross says Hamisa is his bae

The Tanzanian socialite turned model and the Maybach Music founder had a live session on Instagram where they talked about her new EP and answered a few questions from fans.

Responding to a question about whether he was dating Hamisa or not, the Bellaire founder said:

"They wanna know if we are dating? he asked Hamisa, adding, "Yes, she is mine."

The Belaire promoter also told the mum of two he would like to spend some quality time with her and enjoy and she asked him when he was going to marry her

"My mother wants cows. You know the last time you guys spoke...she asked when you are bringing the cows for dowry, and I told her I'm gonna talk to him," she said while laughing.

Ross said he loves animals, and he wouldn't have a problem giving cows for dowry.

Hamisa and Ross met for the first time in late November in Dubai after flirting on Instagram for months.

They shared a series of videos on social media, and Ross hit a nightclub where he performed accompanied by Hamisa, and their chemistry was undeniable.

While at the club, they got cosy and even shared on their respective social handles.

Diamond shades Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Wizkid

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his description of two of the country’s biggest artists.

The musician, who recently updated his official music bio, made mention of Wizkid and Burna Boy and they were described in interesting ways.

In the singer’s profile, he bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artiste with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

These interesting and somewhat shady descriptions of two of Nigeria’s top music stars soon became a trending discussion on social media. A number of internet users had a lot to say about it.

