A video of two Nollywood stars, Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold on a movie set has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

In the video, the stars were seen in a romantic mode as they cuddle up and got all over each other with Lizzy smoking cigarette

Nigerians has reacted differently to the video with many of them suggesting that the actor might marry another wife

Nigerians have shared their opinions after a video of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and one of her female colleague, Lizzy Gold emerged online.

Yul and Lizzy were in a movie set as they cuddled up and got all over each other in what looked like a romantic scene.

Yul Edochie on set with Lizzy Gold. Credit: @kemifilaniblog

Source: Instagram

The scene of the yet to be released movie got many social media users talking with many suggesting that was how the actor started with his second wife, Judy Austin.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the Yul and Lizzy video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold, most of them suggest that the actor might be on the brink of marrying the third wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Gee.1965:

"So he shouldn’t act again? Let us also bother about women who sleep with married men and men who sleep with married women."

Life_of_queenvee:

"No be lie another wife is incoming."

Elleaboki:

"This man go marry more, make we all dey see na"

Nwapaadaobi:

"Who released this video? 3rd wife loading.... I guess."

