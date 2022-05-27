Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti are serving couple goals on social media and fans can't stop talking about them

A video of Mercy and Kazim has emerged online with the actress giving him a clean haircut as she holds the clipper like a pro

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community, most of them said it is not a big deal

Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti better known as Adekaz got their fans gushing after a romantic video of them made it to the internet.

In the video, the actress could be seen fully concentrated as she gives her man a clean haircut while Adekaz seats to enjoy the feel of her warm hands.

Mercy Aigbe barbs her husband's hair. Credit: @goldmynetv @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The video has sparked mixed reactions and while some commended the actress for the lovely gesture, others felt it was not a big deal or a difficult thing to do.

Watch the lovely video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the actress giving her husband a haircut.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Teejay_zaddy:

"If your gf sees Mercy Aigbe as a role model, my brother leave her."

Edaks_kraft:

"See me see trouble. Nah every other weekend I dey cut my husband own for the past 24 years abeg waka."

Majestii__:

"Nothing is here. I can do this with blade and soap."

Sailorojay:

"This woman suppose be leader for pepper dem gang ooo!!! Shuuuu!!! And it seems they both really inlove oooo because both of them no just send anyone at all."

Sheunadesanya:

"It’s how she’s holding the clipper for me."

Olu_herodotus:

"Wetin she wan barb again for head wey don bald finish."

Mercy Aigbe welcomed like royalty as she visits hubby's hometown

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe might not be a social media favourite anymore, but the people in her husband's hometown where he is known for his philanthropy appreciate her.

A video sighted on Instagram showed the moment the actress and her hubby Adekaz arrived in his hometown to receive an award.

Mercy was crowded by people mainly women who struggled to take photos with her as well as usher her properly into the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng