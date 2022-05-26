One major part of celebrity lifestyle update fans look up to is events of which weddings are a big deal

It's just a couple of months into the year and some major weddings have taken place as well as unions that shook social media

While some Nigerian celebrities found love again, others renewed hopes that love can come at any time in your life

2022 has been a great year so far for celebrities who decided to tie the knot with the love of their lives in colourful affairs.

While some unions renewed people's hopes and faith in love, others caught Nigerians by surprise and even earned backlash for weeks.

Kemi Adetiba and others who got married this year Photo credit: @inidimaokojie/@ritadominic/@kemiadetiba

Legit.ng has put together a list of celebrities who got married in the first five months of this year.

1. Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic's wedding was a star-studded lavish affair as her colleagues came through with their A-game.

The actress' wedding renewed others' hopes of finding love as she radiated joy and happiness on her big day.

Rita's wedding was the talk of social media for weeks as fans could not get over how gorgeous she looked.

2. Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie did not throw a lavish wedding for his second wife, but the announcement of his second wife and son took over social media.

The actor seemed to have done a small 'affair' with colleague Judy Austin before he publicly called her his wife.

Up to date, Yul still gets bashed for taking a second wife.

3. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe had a low-key wedding with movie marketer Kazeem Adeoti and social media literally turned upside down.

After years of separation from her first husband, Lanre Gentry, Mercy found love in the arms of her 'alleged friend's' husband.

The mum of two is however living her best in her marriage.

4. Kemi Adetiba

The filmmaker and her boo Oscar Heman-Ackah tied the knot recently and it was a lavish traditional affair.

Fans had been building anticipation ahead of the big day and they were not disappointed with the beautiful event.

Kemi made a beautiful bride in the different outfits she rocked for the day.

5. Ini Dima-Okojie

Fans of the actress had been building anticipation for her big day and they were blown away by the beautiful decoration of her traditional wedding.

As expected, Ini's wedding was a lavish and star-studded affair as beautiful videos from the event warmed hearts on social media.

Ini also had a Moroccan themed bridal shower.

6. Blossom Chukwujekwu

After two years of divorce from his wife of five years, Maureen, the Nollywood actor found love again.

Videos from Blossom's wedding made the rounds on social media and they sparked reactions with his ex-wife getting dragged.

Despite the uproar on social media, fans and colleagues of the actor showered him with congratulatory messages.

Kate Henshaw stuns crowd at Ini Dima-Okojie's wedding

Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding was all shades of fun and one guest who had a swell time at the event was veteran actress Kate Henshaw.

Traditional Efik dancers were hired to entertain guests at the wedding, but Kate stole the show as she joined them on the dancefloor.

At 50, the actress displayed immaculate strength and coordination as she joined the dancers and matched their every move to the beat.

