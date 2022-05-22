Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie had her traditional wedding on Saturday May 21 and it was a star-studded affair

The actress' friends, family members, and colleagues went all out in their beautiful outfits as they trooped out to celebrate with her

Special moments like the couple's first dance, and celebrities vibing and having a great time melted hearts on social media

Popualr Nollywood actress Ini-Dima-Okojie was right to have built anticipation for her traditional wedding as fans on social media could not get enough of moments from the events.

The party was a star-studded one as A-list actors and actresses showed up in style in their coordinated outfits to celebrate with their colleague.

Celebs storm Ini's wedding Photo credit: @xplorenollywood

Source: Instagram

Beyond the beautiful outfits and faces, Ini's guests especially Nollywood stars had a swell time eating, dancing, and most importantly, having fun on the dancefloor.

Below are some of the beautiful moments from Ini's traditional wedding:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The couple had their first dance with popular R and B singer Chike serenading them with one of his romantic numbers.

Ini radiates happiness, joy and beauty as she brings out her goofy side during the cake cutting session.

Gorgeous actresses Toke Makinwa and Adesua Etomi-Wellington show off their skills on the dancefloor as they celebrate with Ini.

The bride ushered into the venue accompanied by her friends and aso-ebi ladies.

Unable to hold herself, Kate Henshaw takes centre stage as she shows off her Efik side with the dancers.

Ini finally becomes her husband's Mrs according to tradition.

Shaffy Bello, Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman shares a pretty funny joke.

More jolly moments:

Ini Dima-Okojie sets internet on fire with gorgeous photos from court wedding

Nollywood movie star Ini Dima-Okojie held her court wedding on Friday, May 20 and she took to social media to share photos of her stunning outfit.

The actress who had been counting down the days to officially becoming a Mrs could not keep calm as she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Ini rocked an all-white two-piece off-shoulder top with a huge detail on the chest area, she finished off with a beautiful veil, subtle makeup and flowers.

Source: Legit.ng