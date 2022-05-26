Nigerian singer Omah Lay appears to have taken a 2020 Twitter comment made by senior colleague 2baba to heart

The music star dedicated a portion of his new song, Woman, to 2baba and his beautiful wife, Annie Idibia

The lyrics of the hit track saw Omah Lay referencing the love for his woman to that of the celebrity couple who have been married for years

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba Idibia, is no doubt enjoying the perks of crowning himself as the number one fan of junior colleague, Omah Lay, back in 2020.

The young music star’s latest single, Woman, saw him mentioning 2baba and his wife, Annie.

Omah Lay dedicates lyrics to 2baba and Annie in new song. Photo: @annieidibia1/@omahlay

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2020, 2baba while reacting to a post by the Understand hitmaker had tweeted:

"True talent no fit hide. Omah lay to the world!!! I humbly claim the title of #1 fan. Abeg make nobody follow me drag am."

See the exchange between them below:

Special recognition in Woman

Well, two years after that exchange, Omah Lay paid homage to 2baba by making a reference to the love shared with his wife of over ten years.

The lyrics read in part:

"All of a sudden, she say me and her go be Tuface Annie Macaulay"

Watch a short lyric video below:

2baba prays for his children in emotional video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2baba took to his Instagram page with an emotional video that got his fans and followers talking.

The video saw the legendary singer praying to God to protect the lives of all his children from different mothers.

2baba’s comment section was filled with remarks from people who also joined him in wishing his family members well.

One concerned fan who reacted to the video wrote:

"Wonderful father .... May God keep you well and strong to witness your forth generations GLORY of your children King/Legend."

Another dedicated fan also praised the singer for staying up to pray for his children. The comment read:

"For a man to stay woke just to do this for his kids… Reminds me of my dad… i miss him … #WARRIOR."

