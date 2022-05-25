Nigerian trending singer Portable is enjoying goodwill both online and offline despite his controversial lifestyle

Portable, who recently bagged two nominations at this year’s Headies, stormed a local food canteen where he bought food for everyone

The video from the canteen has stirred reactions online, as many applauded the singer for always remembering his root

Nigerian controversial singer Portable is trending online owing to his continual selfless deeds.

Portable, who bagged two nominations at the 2022 Headies in the best Street-hop artist and Rookie of the year categories, took to the street to make some of his fans happy.

Portable smiles as fans hail him.

Source: Instagram

In a video he shared via his Instagram page, the singer was seen at a local canteen known as ‘buka’ with a number of his fans buying food he had paid for.

Some of his fans could be seen hailing him in the Yoruba language while he wore a smile.

See the video below:

This will make it the second time Portable will be paying for the food of everyone at a canteen.

Fans hail Portable as he buys food for fans at buka

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adegoke_adeola2021:

"One thing I love about him is that he has never for once forget where is coming from."

crowngoke:

"He never forget his origin zaa zuu more blessings, u will never lack, INSHA ALLAH u will reign forever❤️❤️❤️."

skinny_231:

"A nice and pure mind is all that matters."

mcenugu_:

"Zazuu don show love ❤️ konibaje boss."

babiejoshie:

"Hunger ti wire Manny monie."

Source: Legit.ng