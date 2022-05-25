Singer 2baba recently took to his Instagram page with an emotional video that got his fans and followers talking

The video saw the legendary singer praying to God to protect the lives of all his children from different mothers

2baba’s comment section was filled with remarks from people who also joined him in wishing his family members well

Nothing beats the prayer of a parent and it appears legendry Nigerian musician, 2baba, has a clear understanding of this.

In an unusual video post, the Only Me crooner rolled out some prayer requests to God on behalf of all his children.

2baba prays to God for his kids in emotional video. Photo: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The singer asked God to protect their lives and also bring joy to their souls. The doting dad equally prayed for strength and love for his children.

Watch the video post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans and colleagues react

The video post stirred reactions from 2baba’s Instagram followers and many took to the comment section to join him in wishing his children well.

Legit.ng gathered some of their comments below:

eksontemidayo said:

"Wonderful father .... May God keep you well and strong to witness your forth generations GLORY of your children King/Legend."

walteranga said:

"A father’s prayer for his kids is KEY."

lovethojo026 said:

"Lord protect our legend,dis post is deep,many won’t understand."

awesomeoflagos_ said:

"For a man to stay woke just to do this for his kids… Reminds me of my dad… i miss him … #WARRIOR."

4evasandy_shero said:

"Each one of them have a sibling that's the amazing thing ❤️."

kmac.gofcates said:

"God protect every kids and their families out there. Amen."

2baba visits Sound Sultan's grave in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2baba was in the US and he made sure to pay his respects to his friend and deceased musician, Sound Sultan.

The entertainer was spotted alongside some other colleagues in the industry as they dropped flower bouquets on the late Sultan's grave.

The video sparked emotional reactions from many on social media as they prayed for the music star to continue resting in peace.

Source: Legit.ng