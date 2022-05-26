Nigerian artist Falz set a new record for himself as he showed off his football skill at Manchester United’s Old Trafford

The rapper and comedian who was excited said it was a lifetime moment for him as he played against an all-star UK team

Many Nigerians, as well as celebrities, have taken to social media to celebrate with Falz for the opportunity he got despite being an Arsenal fan

Nigerian rapper, actor and comedian Folarin Falana better known as Falz, recently had the opportunity to show off his football skills at the Theater of Dreams, which is Manchester United’s stadium.

Falz, who was excited over the achievement, said it was a lifetime moment for him as he played against an all-star UK team at Old Trafford.

Falz played football at Old Trafford, he said it is still like a dream. Credit: @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video via his Instagram page, Falz wrote:

“This is that once in a lifetime kinda moment! Got to play at Old Trafford VS an all star UK team earlier today. I be Arsenal fan but this is still a dreaaaam ❤️.”

See the post below:

In another video from the match, where he scored a goal, Falz stated that he deserved a Ballon d’Or.

He wrote:

"Nominate this guy for Ballon D’or already Abeg!!! Guess who scored a goal at Old Trafford today."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Falz as he plays at Old Trafford

Fans, as well as Nigerian celebrities, have stormed social media to celebrate with Falz.

See some of the reactions below:

darkyorubaboy:

"Man U don finally buy striker ."

iampriesst:

"Falz dey ALWAYS rep well! At least one goal from you is so CERTAIN❤️."

everyonelovelaj:

"Better than maguire ... underrated footballer FALZ."

adekunlegold:

"Why will they allow you to play at OT ."

