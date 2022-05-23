Nigerian singer and a big fan of Manchester United football club Adekunle Gold has expressed dissatisfaction at the club’s performance this season

This comes as Man Utd finished outside the top four and would be playing in the UEFA Europa League next season

Adekunle Gold, in a video, said he doesn’t understand how he still has the gut to put on the Red Devils' outfit despite their loss

The English Premier League ended on Sunday, May 22, with Manchester City emerging as the title winner, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs finished in the top four.

This saw Manchester United, which houses Cristiano Ronaldo among others, drop out of the top four and would be playing in the UEFA Europa League instead.

It's crazy I still have the gut to wear this jersey, Adekunle Gold said. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Internet users react to Adekunle's video

Many Nigerians, especially those who are big lovers of the English Premier League, have taken to social media to react to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

big_thugger.24:

"I swear to God I’m still putting on Man U jersey Rn we move ❤️ Thank God the season has come to an end."

khaniel_4g:

"Make e use am sing song na. Walahi them scatter my ticket."

charismatic_oba:

"The heart is crying but the face is smiling."

oveebeatz:

"I swear The grip is so hard to pull out from."

omofholarinafon:

"Mehn ‍♂️! He go clear o my brother ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng