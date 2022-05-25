Nigerian rapper Ladipoe was among the number of artists that didn’t bag a Headies award nomination for this year

Ladipoe, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, in a short tweet, wondered why his hit song Feeling didn’t get nominated in the song of the year category

His tweet has stirred reactions online as many believed Ladipoe should have been nominated alongside the likes of Fireboy DML, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, among others

The 2022 Headies Award has been trending since the list of nominees was released.

In a short tweet he shared via his Twitter handle, Nigerian rapper Ladipoe, who is signed to Mavins label, wondered why his hit song Feeling didn’t make it to the Headies award song of the year category.

Ladipoe wrote:

"Feeling” not Song of the Year."

The likes of Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Flavour, among others, saw their songs nominated in the song of the year category.

Fans react as Feeling by Ladipoe misses being nominated for an award

Many of Ladipoe's fans and followers have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

datgirlposh:

"Headies na rubbish award normally."

_chiesom:

"Essence is not song of the year, that song was two years ago. It’s a great song but should not be on the list for this year."

stephcherie222:

"Yupppz Feelings should have replaced that High."

verily_atulobi:

"It's the people saying doings shouldn't be there, check how many views it has on YouTube, it's not only Lagos that determines the song of the year."

zone818beauty:

"Peru will still win sha."

billionairegenevieve:

"Patoranking "Celebrate Me" didn't make so much noise as Ladipoe "Feeling" did. It shouldn't be there even if it was a good song. Other songs by the artist worth making the list."

2022 Headies award nominees list released

The much-anticipated nomination list for the Headies Award was released to the delight of fans, music lovers and stakeholders.

Headies 2022 which is set to hold in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 2, recognises and celebrates the efforts of creatives in the music industry who have put in an exceptional level of hard work in their crafts.

As expected, some of Nigeria’s top players like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage all got nominated in several categories.

Source: Legit.ng