Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha has stirred reactions after he dragged organisers of the Headies Awards

Daniel, while criticising the Headies, said it was insulting for controversial singer Portable to bag two nominations

He stressed that the duo of Victony, who was snubbed, and Kizz Daniel, who got one nomination, deserves recognition ahead of Portable

Daniel’s statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media as some online users took to the comment section to drag him

Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha, known for his criticisms that always stir reactions, is at it again.

Daniel Regha said the Headies Award is a big joke. Credit: @danielregha @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Daniel, in a statement, called out the organisers of the Headies Awards as he accused them of being biased for recognising fast-rising singer Portable ahead of the likes of Kizz Daniel and Victony.

According to him, it was beyond insulting for Portable to bag multiple nominations with no hit song.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The Headies Award is a big joke, the organizers are too biased. How can Portable who has no hit song bag multiple nominations whereas Victony gets snubbed; & Kizz Daniel gets only one nomination despite producing better music than Wizkid, Davido & Co. This is beyond insulting.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions trail Daniel Regha’s tweet

Many have taken to the comment section to react to Daniel Regha’s tweet.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ikennatabe:

"I’ve never opposed ur opinion before but for u to say kizz Daniel produced better music than wizkid is so wrong for u to say."

emperorrkay:

"I will keep on saying it. Kizz Daniel is underrated!! "

nd_cool:

"I'm laughing at the fact that a lot of you here don't know the difference between a Viral song and a Hit song. "Zazu na hit song" God abeg."

afro_mulla:

"Do you even know what hit song meant ? Nope , u don’t . Non of naija artistes song hits louder than zazu. Everyone heard it al over . E sweet e no sweet people hear ham . Na how song trend them dey call hit no be how e sweet."

Portable reacts as he bags 2 Headies Award nominations

Popular Nigerian fast-rising singer Portable took to social media to acknowledge the fact that he bagged not just one but two Headies nominations for 2022.

The singer is up with other talented, fast-rising and established singers for the Rookie of the Year and Best Street-Hop artiste awards.

On his Instagram page, Portable shared screenshots of the categories he was nominated for and in the caption, revealed that he worked hard for the well-deserving nominations.

Source: Legit.ng