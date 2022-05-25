Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido easily comes to the fore in the ‘Afrobeats to the world’ conversation and this is for obvious reasons

Over the years, the signer has made music collaborations with international superstars an idea that isn't as farfetched as it used to be

Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Tinashe among others feature in a list of foreign stars the singer has worked with

The 30BG musician and his team have worked twice as hard in spreading the gospel of his music to the rest of the world, and this is partly thanks to strategic international collaborations.

Music collaborations with international superstars that seem almost impossible have been brought to fruition by the resilient hitmaker.

9 international stars Davido has worked with over the years. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some international music makers Davido has worked with over the years

1. The Sample

Davido released his first official single for the year, Stand Strong, some weeks ago to the delight of his fans and supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Known for putting an extra spice in his tracks, the hitmaker went through the trouble of collaborating with Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir, The Sample.

As expected, the track became an instant hit track proving his flexibility to work with artistes from any background once again.

2. Chris Brown

The US music star has remained accessible to the afrobeats cause from inception and it comes as no surprise that he has tracks with frontrunners of the genre.

Davido and Brown have worked on a couple of successful music collaborations together, with their relationship moving from professional to 'brotherly'.

Blow My Mind, Shopping Spree and Lower Body are some of their tracks together.

3. Nicki Minaj

The excitement was through the roof when Davido made the announcement that he has a song with international rap star, Nicki Minaj.

Davido and Nicki worked on Holy Grail, a song off his A Better Time album, and the track was an instant hit.

Although he promised to shoot a video, it appears that was a difficult task to achieve for his team.

4. Meek Mill

This was yet another music collaboration between the 30BG musician and international rap star, Meeks Mills.

The track titled, Fans Mi, became an instant hit with many praising the seamless blend of sounds between the two.

Davido also made sure to release an official music video to the delight of fans.

5. Summer Walker

In the same album that had a collaboration with Chris Brown, Davido pulled another surprise with a track featuring Summer Walker.

Fans had been left with speculations about what to expect after the tracklist for A Good Time was released, but were they pleasantly surprised?

The track became an instant favourite for many and the synergy between Davido and Walker in the official video increased streaming numbers.

6. Popcaan

Davido's A Good Time album, also saw him making music with Popcaan for hit track, Risky.

This was the second time the music stars worked together as Davido had previously worked on a song with Pocaan titled Dun Rich.

Like his previous international collaborations, he completed the experience for music lovers by releasing an official video.

7. Tinashe

For his least favourite project, Son of Mercy, Davido worked with international songstress Tinashe on a track titled How Long.

To this day, the 30BG musician doesn't have a lot of positive words for the entire project as it wasn't exactly his best.

However, the track with Tinashe was an indication of his potential to blend perfectly with the western sound.

8. Wale

Just like Chris Brown, Nigerian-American rapper, Wale, was among the first crop of international stars who opened their arms to the afrobeats star.

In 2017, Wale collaborated with Davido and indigenous rap musician, Olamide, on a track titled Fine Girl.

An official video featuring all three music stars was also released.

9. Dababy

Rap star Dababy was recently in Nigeria and it was only for one reason—to work with Davido.

The music stars who have had a cordial relationship were in the Lagos Island area to film the official music video for Davido's next single.

Gospel star Kirk Franklin jams Davido's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gospel star Kirk Franklin seems to have caught the Stand Strong bug as he recently jammed the track.

An excited Davido shared a video of Franklin singing the song word for word as he thanked him for being a part of the movement.

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section to hail Franklin for showing support for the Nigerian superstar.

Source: Legit.ng