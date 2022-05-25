Popular Nigerian socialite, Laura Ikeji, recently annoyed a social media user after claiming that she is light-skinned

The businesswoman, in her bid to promote a product, addressed fans who know they are light-skinned like her

However, a Nigerian lady disagreed and dragged Laura in a viral TikTok video where she accused her of bleaching her skin

Popular Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Laura Ikeji, has become a topic of discussion on social media after she was dragged by a TikTok user, Aidasville.

Aidasville had shared a post on her page where she slammed the celebrity for claiming to be a light-skinned woman.

Nigerian lady accuses Laura Ikeji of bleaching after she claimed she was light-skinned. Photos: @lauraikeji, @aidasville

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Laura was seen addressing her fellow light-skinned women while advertising a product. Aidasville then cut in and shared her thoughts.

According to the young lady, people who bleach their skins are always trying to choke others with how white they look. Not stopping there, Aidasville told Laura to emancipate herself from slavery because her self-confidence is suffering.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Aidasville also said:

“Which dirty light skin? Have you seen how you look in your reality TV when there is no light camera filter on your face? Have you seen this your so-called complexion? Because I have, the people have and it’s not really giving.”

The young lady added that if Laura stops bleaching, she will revert to her true self and wondered if the socialite is okay with that. See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Aidasville’s video on Laura Ikeji

Not long after the video was posted online, Nigerians shared mixed reactions. While some people were amused by it, others accused the young lady of jealousy and bullying. Read some of their comments below:

Temmah_cruizer:

“I didn’t want the video to finish.”

Xxinta:

“Don't understand the girl thou! It's giving better ness and jealousy.”

Phauziat:

“What in the name of stray bullets is this.”

Caraccessoriesby.tola:

“This girl is pained she’s not light skinned. Abi which way.”

Cutefycollections:

“She offend you before .”

Babygeh4lyf__:

“This lady is heartless.”

Hmm.

In-laws, stop fighting your wives, Laura Ikeji advises

Laura Ikeji wasn’t smiling as she took to her Instagram page to bare her mind on a topic dear to her heart.

Ikeji wondered why in-laws often make the move to take possession of a man’s properties in the case that he is no longer alive instead of leaving it to the wives and children left behind.

A displeased Ikeji charged in-laws who are fond of such to stop harassing wives and stop fighting for properties they never worked for.

In a different portion of her post, the lady addressed men and stressed the importance of being open to their wives.

Source: Legit.ng