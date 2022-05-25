Regina Daniels shared a video with fans that captured the mild drama that ensued between her and her mother, Rita Daniels

Apparently, the young actress had visited her mother and raided her wardrobe without seeking permission

The funny video sparked reactions from members of the online community who equally had similar experiences to share

Being a billionaire wife is not enough reason to stop Nollywood’s Regina Daniels from being a little child when she is around her mother, Rita Daniels.

Just recently, the Nollywood diva took to her Snapchat page with a video that captured the mild drama that ensued with her mother.

Regina Daniels gets trolled by mum in video. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

From indications, Regina visited her mother’s house and she used the opportunity to raid her wardrobe.

The video shared captured the displeased mum questioning her daughter and asking why she ‘stole’ her clothes without seeking permission.

Regina’s mum hilariously pointed out that she is married to a billionaire and shouldn’t be found guilty of such acts.

Sharing the clip on social media, Regina captioned it:

"Can someone just tell my mum to stop insulting me."

Watch below:

Social media users react

kingbarbieette said:

"Mummy, we are coming back to take more… Prepare!"

zubisjoyce said:

"Na Munir dey settle the matter."

mmabella_chi said:

"I will never stop taking stuff from my mom’s wardrobe."

ke_beauty said:

"Tittle of this movie I just watched.The billionaire wife stealing from her mum."

itstorma said:

"Na my mother slippers dey my feet like this. Not my exact fit, but I sha will still wear it like that."

itsnickicoppola_ said:

"Wahalurrr . Biko Billionaire’s wife leave mommy’s clothes alone …"

preenxy_caprice said:

"Na me and my mama be this!!! if I thief one top, you no go ever see am collect again. And I thief them with all my chest."

