Lady has taken to social media to share photos of the dress she got from an online vendor alongside what she ordered

In the Instagram Story shared, the lady dons the ill-fitted dress which was nothing like what was advertised

Several internet users have reacted to the post with amusement as some have shared their thoughts about the post

A lady identified as Antoinette Johnson recently fell victim to the downsides of online shopping and has shared her experience.

The photos sparked hilarious comments. Credit: @theshaderoom, @nettiejohnson

Source: Instagram

In a post seen on blogger, The Shade Room's Instagram page, the lady had ordered a strapless corset bodice silk dress with a dramatic overlapping slit.

However, what she got was far from what was advertised.

Not only was the fabric different and subpar, but the dress was also poorly tailored and ill-fitted for her.

Sharing the photo, she wrote:

"This man will not make it to heaven. And I paid full price."

Swipe to see full look below:

Social media users react

nowthatsmajor:

"Well… I mean… ok… Nope. I tried. There’s nothing positive I can say at this time. Our dear sister has been disrespected. These are the micro-traumas they don’t discuss in therapy. Lol."

vondajoy1:

"Time to fight. No words exchanged just hands."

creoledoll_1987:

"I’m so mad for her cause like why."

breezie_bella:

"600 years for this tailor."

surgeonmade_curves:

"This is the worse one I seen lol."

k_luxurybeauty:

"My dentures almost flew out, This is so funny !!! "

bboystance_:

"She might as well grab a bonnet to match and have herself a lil pajama set "

Source: Legit.ng