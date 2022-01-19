Ex Nigerian international footballer Kanu Ogbonna has beautiful words for his darling wife Laura Ikeji

The couple recently clocked another milestone in their marriage and they took to social media to celebrate with cute photos

Ogbonna talked about how wonderful it is to share his life with the mother of his two beautiful children

Kanu Ogbonna and his wife Laura Ikeji clocked five years in marriage on Wednesday, January 19.

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate their special day, the footballer described the fashion blogger as the best wife anyone could wish for. According to him, she makes him believe in love.

Laura Ikeji's hubby Ogbonna celebrates her as they mark 5th anniversary. Photos: @ogbonnakanu

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Any relationship becomes successful if there exists the love and respect. You are the best wife anyone would wish for. You make me believe in love more and more. Congratulations to us on our 5th marriage anniversary celebration! May God always keep."

In another post he wrote:

"It’s a wonderful adventure to share my life with you. For me, no one could be as perfect as you are. Your love, care, and most importantly your respect makes me happy every day and I want to celebrate every moment with you. Happy 5th anniversary! May we always stay together!"

Nigerian congratulate the couple

realfunmiosinowo:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you and yours. God bless your family."

adaokebugwu:

"God bless ur union happy anniversary."

amazinkhris:

"Happy Anniversary Boss."

officialskyp:

"Congrats. my people .. love you guys."

lawyerdre:

"Congratulations. Wishing you many more years of marital bliss."

daymondsynthia:

"HWA more blessings to u guys."

nonifabhair:

"Congratulations my people."

In-laws, stop fighting your wives

Laura Ikeji, wasn’t smiling as she took to her Instagram page to bare her mind on a topic dear to her heart.

Ikeji wondered why in-laws often make the move to take possession of a man’s properties in the case that he is no longer alive instead of leaving it to the wives and children left behind.

A displeased Ikeji charged in-laws who are fond of such to stop harassing wives and stop fighting for properties they never worked for.

In a different portion of her post, the lady addressed men and stressed the importance of being open to their wives.

Source: Legit.ng