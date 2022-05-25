Nigerian businessman, Olakunle Churchill appears to be living his best life with his new wife, Rosy Meurer and their son

Churchill recently shared a series of adorable videos of his mother on grandma duties with his cute son, King Church

Internet users gushed over the cute snaps and shaded Churchill’s ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, as they praised him for dodging a bullet

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has continued to showcase his beautiful and happy family on social media after he gave love another chance.

Recall that Churchill was once married to actress, Tonto Dikeh, before their messy separation. He then proceeded to marry another actress, Rosy Meurer, and they have a son together.

Olakunle Churchill shows off his mother with his wife and son. Photos: @olakunlechurchill

Just recently, the businessman left fans gushing over his family after he shared a series of adorable videos of his mother with her grandson, King Church.

In the snaps shared on his official Instagram page, Churchill’s mum and his wife, Rosy, with their son, all appeared to be on vacation abroad.

Churchill’s mother was also seen pushing her grandson in a shopping cart as they moved round a mall. The businessman also posted another snap of his mother, his wife and their son.

According to Churchill, his mother is the best grandmother. He wrote:

“Mama Church and Baby Church❤️ Best grandma in the world.”

See the photos and videos below:

Internet users shade Tonto, claim Churchill dodged a bullet

Shortly after Olakunle Churchill shared the heartwarming snaps of his family on social media, numerous fans took to his comment section to gush over them and to also thank God for his life. Read what some of them had to say below:

Saint_nonso:

“You really have all the peace of mind you deserve .”

Onyemowookoh:

“..Best man in the world,u dodge bullet.”

Francy_da_queen:

“This same woman way them say she join you beat her hummm.time is truly the biggest court.”

Ibom_princess:

“Grand parents & their grand kids. Nobody fit put mouth for their matter o.”

Undisputed_loner18:

“The hardest thing is taking the bold step… bro am happy you found peace jare.”

Nikkybest52:

“God truly saved your life. Enjoy❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kas_iwugod:

“Churchill,you will live long. God liberated you from Tonto. God bless your family.”

Izuchuks:

“D way God make u dogde untimely death ehnnn, anyway keep enjoying ur lovely family my brother.”

Interesting.

Your fake life pass my own: Bobrisky blasts Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has started to drag his ex-best friend, Tonto Dikeh, for the umpteenth time on social media.

The socialite took to his Instagram page to blast Tonto in a lengthy post where he accused her of being a debtor and a bad friend.

According to Bob, no friend can pay the amount of bills he paid for Tonto. He then proceeded to claim that the actress is still owing him N5 million.

Source: Legit.ng