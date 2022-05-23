Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama, Larissa, is in the news again over her son, Dawson

During a recent question and answer session, the abroad based makeup artist revealed that she is Dawson’s only parent

This news caused quite a stir online as fans continued to wonder if Davido is truly the father of her son

A young lady, Larissa London, alleged to be the fourth baby mama of Nigerian singer, Davido, has caused a buzz on social media.

Larissa recently had Nigerians talking after she spoke about her son, Dawson, and how she is his only parent.

On her Instagram story, the abroad-based makeup artist had given her numerous followers the opportunity to ask her questions while she tried to reply as candidly as possible.

Davido's alleged 4th baby mama Larissa speaks on being her son's only parent.

During the question and answer session, a curious fan asked Larissa if she was having problems with her son, Dawson’s dad. The person also noted that the makeup artist had never posted her son’s father online.

To that, Larissa replied by noting that she is Dawson’s only parent. See a screenshot of the exchange below:

Larissa says she is Dawson's only parent.

In another post, the mother of one was also asked why she cleared all the photos on her Instagram page. See her response below:

Larissa shares photo of her son Dawson.

Nigerians react as Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama Larissa claims she is her son’s only parent

Not long after Larissa revealed that she is her son’s only parent, Nigerians on social media reacted to her revelation. Read what some of them had to say below:

Therealjenniy:

“But Israel DMW celebrated the boy when he was 1 year... this shows that he is David son.”

Uniqueplies_studdard:

“The child resemble davido…#JusticeFor Lorissa.”

Fabulosgloria:

“Davido is not known to deny his children. He may not like the baby mama but he will be in his child's life. His refusal to claim this kid even when he has absolutely nothing to lose but a child to gain makes me wonder if he is really this child's father.”

Lizkemmydam:

“She took the best decision. Accepting fate and moving on is one of the top keys to happier and healthier life.”

Emylando123:

“All this celebrities dem no dey use condom.”

Annmaria.omo:

“He’s so cute, the first picture actually looks like OBO Dawson looks Ifeanyi too.”

Switypikin:

“Once OBO confirms the child is his, he will take care of him, he doesn’t joke with his kids. He was probably not the only one on the lady’s case before the pregnancy and he might not be sure yet.”

Special___nana:

“Wish obo would come out to accept or debunk this story bout him being Dawson’s dad.”

Hmm.

I don't know what 'hard times' means - Davido's daughter Imade says

Davido’s first daughter, Imade, has made it clear that she has no idea what ‘hard times’ means.

It all happened during her mother, Sophie Momodu’s Instagram live session when she replied to a curious fan’s question.

During the live session, Sophie read out a question from a fan who wanted to know if they had ever gone through hard times before.

After the question was read out, Imade innocently replied that she didn’t know what it meant.

