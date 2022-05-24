Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W, recently won the PDP House of Representatives primaries voting process

A video of the vote count has emerged on social media not long after trolls taunted him when they thought he lost

Internet users have now reacted to Banky’s win online with many of them begging him not to disappoint like Desmond Elliot

Top Nigerian singer, Banky W, won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the House of Representative position and this has been met with interesting reactions on social media.

The budding politician was initially taunted by social media trolls who thought he had lost the election. However, a video of the vote-counting process has made the rounds online.

In the trending clip, Banky was seen grinning happily in the background after he was sure that he had won the party’s votes.

Internet users react to Banky W’s win

Shortly after the news made the rounds that Banky is now closer to his dream of representing Eti-Osa local government in the House of Representatives, social media users reacted.

While many of them celebrated the music star, others warned him not to behave like fellow actor and politician, Desmond Elliot. Read what some of them had to say below:

Tobi begged Banky not to be like Desmond Elliot:

Ceejay shared his thoughts on Banky's win:

Sir David had this to say:

Davido congratulates Banky W on primaries win

Shortly after winning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest in the 2023 general elections, Banky W's colleague Davido penned a congratulatory message to him on Twitter.

The 30BG musician who has been vocal about politics on social media tagged Banky’s official handle as he congratulated him for bagging the PDP ticket.

Davido equally used the opportunity to make it known that Banky W has his full support on the journey ahead.

In a different portion of his tweet, the Assurance musician delivered a charge for youths in the country that have been clamouring for a change in government. H advised to not just sit around and complain, but to make a move.

