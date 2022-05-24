Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko is still in a celebratory mood following his recent PDP primary election win

Wife Regina Daniels took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment Nwoko appreciated his workers and supporters with cash

According to the Nollywood actress, more than 100 members of staff got the sum of N100k each from her husband

Members of Ned Nwoko’s household are currently having a good time following the businessman’s recent win at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Delta.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that his wife, Regina Daniels, congratulated him on social media and shared videos showing the celebratory mode in the village.

The videos shared had captured Nwoko’s family members alongside villagers and supporters who came to share in his moment of victory.

Nwoko gives out cash to supporters

Interestingly, their show of support wasn't in vain as the billionaire made sure to grease their palms and appreciate their show of support.

Regina shared videos on her Instastory channel showing huge bundles of N1000 notes that were being handed out to members of staff.

One of the videos captured the moment a lady unveiled the cash that had been neatly arranged in polythene nylons.

In a different post, the Nollywood actress disclosed that more than 100 members of staff got N100k each as a token of appreciation from her wealthy husband.

She wrote:

"Hubby is so grateful and happy. He just gave more than 100 of his staff N100k each."

See screenshots as spotted on her Instastory channel below:

Regina Daniels laments after newspaper vendors block her and hubby

Still in a related story about the family, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, seems tired of the celebrity lifestyle as she complained about not enjoying her private time with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The couple went on a cruise around town and were accosted by a group of newspaper vendors who chanted their names and hailed them passionately hoping they will get money in return.

Nigerians reacted to the video Regina shared, most of them noticed that her husband was not comfortable with the people who blocked them.

