Nigerian skit maker, MC Shem is spoiling his beloved wife, Toyin , weeks after delivering his baby girl in Canada

, The funnyman showered Toyin with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride as a push gift and showed off the presentation on social media

He thanked Toyin for the baby girl, Nigerians have showered the lovely family with massive congratulatory messages

How about appreciating your women with mouthwatering gifts moments after they give birth to your baby as push gifts? Nigerian celebrities sure know how to perfect the act.

Popular skit maker, MC Shem has decided to spoil his beloved wife, Toyin, weeks after welcoming a baby girl in Canada with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride.

MC Shem's push gift to his wife is a Benz. Credit: @mcshemcomedian

Source: Instagram

MC Shem shared photos and videos of the beautiful gift on his Instagram page and thanked Toyin for giving him a baby girl.

The new mother gushed over her beautiful push gift and possed gallantly in the new ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the post below:

Nigerians commend MC Shem

A number of MC Shem's followers have trooped to the comment section of the post and commended him for the romantic act as they congratulated his beloved wife on the new Benz ride.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jaywonjuwonlo:

"Congratulations my brother."

Sirbalocomedy_:

"Wow congratulations boss. Congratulations mama."

Og.tega:

"Congratulations Daddy yo! and Mummy yo! ❤️❤️ God bless."

Iam_adereal:

"Congratulations. You are too much. I look up to you boss. Na to replicate this kain thing remain"

Janenifemi:

"Congratulations my dear friend and your beautiful wife."

Mcpero1:

"This growth is massive ❤️. Congratulations baba & mama baby!"

Producer Krizbeatz buys new SUV ride as push gift for wife

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that music producer, Krizbeatz became a father and shared the good news to his followers on social media.

The ace producer decided to shower his beloved wife with a brand new SUV ride as a push gift and he flaunted the romantic gesture online.

Krizbeatz also said he got her a Japanese to perfect her driving skills, Nigerians commended his romantic gesture and gushed over it.

Source: Legit.ng