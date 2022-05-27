Nigerian singer Patoranking has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media as he turns a new age today

To mark the special occasion, the singer shared an old video on his page, during the early days of his music career

In the video, it looked like Patoranking was getting ready to shoot a video and his mum sealed the day for him with a beautiful prayer

Popular Nigerian singer Patoranking is a year older today May 27 and the singer has taken to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

The singer took a short trip down memory lane as he shared an old video during the days of his struggles as a musician.

Patoranking shares video of mum on his birthday Photo credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the video was a short moment where Patoranking's mother prayed for him before what seemed to be a shoot with a crew.

Patoranking added jokingly that his mum prays a lot and would finish N5000 recharge card just to pray for anyone.

"I Prayed for it and God did it Happy Birthday to one of the best thing to Happen to African Music Happy Birthday World Best ❤️ Happy Birthday to Me."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Patoranking

donjazzy:

"Happy birthday bro. ❤️"

theonlychigul:

"Happy birthday Nwanne."

okrikadotcom:

"So inspiring ....Happy birthday."

mastergarzy:

"Enjoy life my brother. Prayer "

unathi.co:

"MANIFESTATION Happy Birthday Pato♥️"

idyl_music:

"Na God dey give life, na God dey bless man. Happy birthday world best."

waleturner:

"The fire no go quench. Happy birthday my bro."

iamdikeh:

"God is Alive . Happy birthday sir pato."

