Nigerian music producer, Chris Alvin Sunday, better known as Krizbeats became a father few days ago and shared the good news to his followers on social media

The ace producer decided to shower his beloved wife with a brand new ride as a push gift and he flaunted the romantic gesture on social media

Krizbeatz also said he got her a Japanese to perfect her driving skills, Nigerians have commended his romantic gesture

Popular music producer, Chris Alvin Sunday also known as Krizbeatz welcomed his baby boy with his beautiful wife and he expressed his joy on social media.

The producer shared lovely photos of the newborn and his mother and gushed heavily over them.

Krizbeeatz buys new ride for wife. Credit: @krizbeatz

Source: Instagram

He decided to appreciate the new mother with a sweet gift of brand new SUV ride and he presented it to her in a romantic post he shared on Instagram.

Check out his baby arrival post below:

Krizbeatz spoils his woman

In a lovely post the producer shared on Instagram, the new mother was so excited about her beautiful push gift as Krizbeatz hinted that he got her a Japanese to perfect her driving skills.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians commend Krizbeatz

Social media users across the country have commended the music producer for the romantic gesture towards his beloved wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Itspapalliano:

"Na man you be, soft and hard. Congratulations."

Its.washington:

"Doings get levels my bro!"

Adesope.olajide:

"She did well. Babies are the greatest gifts and mothers are earth angels."

I_am_cynthia__:

"Baba carry me dey go my husband house."

Iam_rich_emmy_:

"Love is sweet but when money enter love I sweeter, congrats."

Oroma101:

"I dun too shout aww this week o my voice dun crack self congratulations."

Williams Uchemba gives wife Mercedes Benz as push gift

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Williams Uchemba surprised his beloved wife, Brunella Oscar with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride as her push gift.

The actor welcomed his baby girl, Kamara Uchemba, and appreciated his woman for the stress over the past nine months.

Uchemba also reassured her of his love and gave shout outs to all mothers out there and those expecting babies.

