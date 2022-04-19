Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold sent some lovely birthday messages to his wife and singer Simi as she added another year

Adekunle Gold, in his message, described Simi as God sent to him, adding that she gave him something special

Simi’s response to her husband’s message has, however, left many of their fans gushing as she described him as the best

Celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi are currently making headlines in the media over Simi’s birthday.

This comes as AG Baby took to his social media timeline to share a lovely photo of him and Simi as he penned a birthday message to her.

Adekunle Gold says Simi is his angel from above. Credit: @adekunlegold @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Adekunle, in his birthday message, described Simi as an angel and his favourite sign.

He wrote:

“My angel from above, You’ve given me something special. Simi, you’re my favorite sign, It must be the reason why we align. You’re perfect and that’s facts, Pretty Pretty face and you don’t brag Baby, take my card buy yourself a new bag. Happy Birthday Magic .”

Simi, in a response, applauded her husband as she described him as the best lyricist in the world.

She wrote:

"I married the best lyricist from Ikotun to the world. 'm the winner . I love you most of all baby. Thank you. Na me dey do betday na me still dey write epistle. ."

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Simi on her birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans as they celebrate Simi on her birthday, see them below:

izzyodigie:

"Ouuuuu happy birthday beautiful."

enioluwaofficial:

"Wahala for who no stay awake wish you happy birthday oooooo!!!"

percy_tian:

"Omg it’s my favorite’s birthday Happy birthday Similola I love you more than your husband ."

arikeeeeeeeeee:

"Happy birthday Sims ."

bushroh8:

"Happy birthday mama love you ."

