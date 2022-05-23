Proud Moment: Black Coffee Flexes His Luxury Home Makeover in the Heart of Joburg, Leaving Fans Breathless
- Black Coffee took to Twitter to flex his luxury home in the heart of Johannesburg and said that it was a proud moment for him
- He shared a number of pictures of his home which got social media users breathless, every inch screamed wealth and power
- The international DJ's fans took to social media to share their reactions to the amazing snaps of his luxury home
International DJ Black Coffee shared snaps on his official Twitter account of his new digs in the heart of Johannesburg and social media users were jaw dropped at the sight of the extravagance on offer.
The DJ revealed that his apartment was decorated by the award-winning interior designer Tristan du Plessis and Tdps.
He shared a couple of snaps of his interior which looks like something out of a dream. Every item in his luxury penthouse had been carefully chosen and curated.
Black Coffee captioned the post with the following:
"Proud moment
My 1st work in this space......Interior design colab with an award-winning Tristan du Plessis and Tdps in the heart of Jhb city.
Sky's not the limit, it's just a view."
Social media users took to the comment section to comment of the luxurious snaps
@Tsietsi89442139:
"Ke ha hao moo? Che o phela ha monate. Good life at its highest."
@khoshdjoffaith:
"This is beautiful inspired, " The sky is not the limit just a view"
@yikagubazi959:
"GeeSoul JaZzMan Dj/house producer Grootman hard work is beautiful."
@769fd3e316bf402:
"Congratulations Mashimane for creating a space you will enjoy spending your personal time at this is massive."
Black Coffee shares heartfelt tribute following Grammy win
In another DJ Black Coffee news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the international disk jockey made his country proud when he scooped a Grammy award.
DJ Black Coffee took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his 2021 album Subconsciously.
The DJ took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy tribute thanking those who played a part in the production of the masterpiece, his lovely tribute sparked hilarious reactions on social media.
