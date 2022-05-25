Amapiano is distinct music that has caught the attention of music lovers worldwide and coupled with amazing dance moves, the music is taking over the world

American producer Swizz Beatz is the latest to show his liking for the music as he danced his heart out to it

The rapper and record executive who is the husband of superstar Alicia Keys has in the past appreciated African music when he showed his liking for Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna's collabo Gere

American record producer Swizz Beatz seems to have taken a liking to South Africa's trending music Amapiano as he was seen dancing inside a swimming pool.

Music producer Swizz Beats impressively danced to South African sound Amapiano. Photo: Swizz Beatz.

The record executive impressed with his dance moves inside an infinity pool at an exotic location overlooking the ocean in a video that has since gone viral.

Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Daoud Dean is the husband of celebrated songstress Alicia Keys.

He captioned the post:

"When they want to just work and have no fun on Mondays."

Video below

The catchy music impressed fans who reacted with positive comments that have been compiled below.

Mic Makae wrote:

"Amapiano to the world."

Bright Chola Jnr wrote:

"South Africa your sound is everywhere congratulations."

Mpho Craig Stoney wrote:

"Piano to the world."

Theresa Custalow wrote:

"Just the kind of Peace I need !! Killadelphia is taking a toll on me. Protect your PEACE."

Erma Diaz wrote:

"Have fun be safe God bless you."

Radikal Kardinal wrote:

"Piano o nketsang."

Sandile Nyewe wrote:

"Swizzy out here doing synchronised swimming."

Star Dean wrote:

"Love this."

Swizz Beatz celebrates wife's birthday

Legit.ng had earlier reported the renowned producer documenting every single moment of his breathtaking birthday itinerary for Alicia Keys.

As the singer turned 41 years old, her husband was not taking the huge event for granted.

The award-winning hip-hop producer gave his followers a peek at his gorgeous wife in a sparkling catsuit to kick off the slew of posts that followed.

Up next, were some celebratory videos from a decked-out private jet as Alicia sipped on cocktails and sang her heart out as her hubby hyped her up in one video.

The singer can be heard saying in the clip:

“I don’t even know where we’re going.”

