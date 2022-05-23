Popular comedian Efe Warri Boy in a statement, has made some allegations against some Nigerian comedians who are currently on tour in the UK

Efe said there are numerous Nigerian comedians in the UK, but only a handful were cracking jokes while others were joking

His statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media as fans and followers told him to mention names

Nigerian comedian Efe Warri Boy has made a bold claim about some of his colleagues in the comedy industry.

Efe Warri Boy spoke about Nigerian comedians who are currently on tour in the United Kingdom.

Only 5% are cracking jokes, Efe Warri Boy talks about Nigerian comedians. Credit: @efewarriboy

Source: Instagram

The comedian claimed only a handful were cracking jokes. According to him, only five per cent were cracking jokes while others were only joking.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Efe Warri makes a claim about Nigerian comedians in the UK

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react as they told the comedian to mention names. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officialarole:

"Some are cracking jokes of other that are in Nigeria."

the_phage:

"Can we have names please?"

a__dirin:

"This generator wey you wan drag so hope the plug strong sha."

mikel_king1:

"That's why dem no dey post video clips only pictures."

mc_tombra:

"Very true and some are cracking jokes of those in Nigeria.this work na God go help us."

skin2skin_1:

"@efewarriboy brother I am not into that game buti will speak the truth, you are a legend to most of this guy so appreciate and encourage them we muuuuvvv."

foreign_coins:

"Ticket don cost oooh, no time them need to chop life."

AY opens up on beef with Basketmouth

Popular comedian and actor Ayo Makun also known as AY reacted to his alleged beef with colleague and singer Basketmouth.

AY during a question and answer session via his Instagram page, said he doesn’t have any issues with Basketmouth.

He, however, added that Basketmouth has an uncontrollable superiority complex. AY said to keep his sanity, he had to avoid his colleague’s incessant childishness.

