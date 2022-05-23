Popular Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni is known for his 'freaky freaky' skits on Instagram and he recently g o t backlash for it

o The skitmaker had dropped a video which included a nurse and the skit did not go down well with a representative of the profession

After a brief exchange, Macaroni gave in and tendered an apology to nurses who might have been offended by the skit

Comedian Mr Macaroni was recently in the spotlight following one of his 'freaky freaky' skits which included a nurse played by one of his people.

In the video, the nurse was dressed inappropriately and it did not go down well with a representative of nurses who owns CEO Nurses Network.

Mr Macaroni deletes skit about nurses Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

We have worked hard to build a positive image

Osagie Merry took to Twitter with a lengthy post where she highlighted how inappropriate and rude Macaroni's video was.

According to her, health care professionals shouldn't be portrayed in that light and nurses have worked over the years to portray a positive image.

"Dear @mrmacaronii, The Nursing Community attention has been drawn to your Recent videos promoting Nurses as Sexual object. It's funny until health care professionals start trending as "sexual objects", raunchy and uncultured. Obviously your comedy centers around playing with the mind of viewers by using sex*ually provocative images of endowed women (both subtly and direct) and though you passes some messages to those in power which you can call your own "sauce"...Albeit... This is uncalled for and shouldn't be taken as a light joke."

See the tweet below:

In a reply on Twitter, Macaroni affirmed that his 'freaky freaky' videos won't stop because that is not the only role he plays.

"Let me use this opportunity to address those always pushing the narrative that most of my contents are with women. First thing you should know is; that won’t stop!! I play other characters. Why be say na only the one with woman you dey watch??"

However, after what seemed to have been a long time of dragging, the skitmaker offered a lengthy apology and assured everyone affected by the skit that he had taken it down.

Nigerians react to Macaroni's actions

_omoluabi_:

"I just love this guy! See matured response."

ashtag_g6ix:

"Y'all taking fiction too serious."

oluwa_papatee:

"Everybody will just be triggered unnecessarily. It’s a fucing joke!!! ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

ceemplybecca:

"One thing about Mr Macaroni he’s always gonna do the right thing."

a.kan.bi:

"What do y’all think comedy is? Every profession should start taking offense then. He did great by apologizing tho."

Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) trended online, with celebrities who bagged awards at the event thanking their fans and followers.

However, popular Twitter user Daniel Regha stirred reactions after he said skit maker Oga Sabinus did not deserve the AMVCA for the best online content creator. According to him, Mr Macaroni was more deserving of the award as he accused organisers of the events of favouritism.

Macaroni, on seeing the controversial tweet, shut down Regha as he said Sabinus deserved to win.

