A Nigerian lady and her friends made many people laugh online as they recreated a danfo typical scene

During their bus ride in the UK, the ladies shouted at the top of their voices, trying to tell passengers about different Lagos bus stops

Many people who reacted to their video said that really showed the typical Lagosian behaviour in London

A Nigerian lady with the handle @noblekitkat and her friends made a video that shows typical Nigerian behaviour.

While on a public bus in the UK, the ladies turned it into a noise-filled vehicle as is customary for danfo buses in Lagos state.

The ladies were very happy as they screamed different bus stops. Photo source: TikTok/@noblekitkat

Typical Naija behaviour

The whole vehicle became a din of conductors' voices trying to inform passengers of different bus stops as they shouted "o wa, o wa o."

As they did this, they were all laughing in the TikTok video. Other passengers who found their act funny looked on as the ladies filmed.

The video was captioned:

"How to easily recognise Nigerians in the UK."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BIDEMI said:

"See ömö meiran, they're too loud. Bless you guyz."

Oba_rossie said:

"merian... you remind of Lagos state model college. omo mesef go travel one day sha."

whitekay1 said:

"una carry this agbero attitude reach dat way....naija wa nikan soso..mushin ileepo isale."

layo-kehinde mubo said:

"Congratulations eyin ti free, don't forget us here."

temmie266 said:

"That's why I love my country we no dey form by our character they shall know us."

9ja Hip Hop said:

"The lady with white long sleeves with black strip lines is from Ibadan no cap."

Lateefah Ololade said:

"I need Nigerian friends to do this with."

Adeyemo Pamilerin said:

"It was yesterday someone was telling me that there's a Yoruba street in U.K."

Women block road in the UK with their cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video showing two women unmoved in their cars as a long queue of vehicles formed behind them stirred massive reactions on social media.

A Nigerian man who was filming them said that the women have held traffic for more than an hour as they tried to prove their right of way.

When another woman approached them to beg them to allow other cars to pass, the man filming said there was no need for that, adding that the police would soon step in.

