Popular skit maker Mr Macaroni hailed Oga Sabinus, saying the latter has brought joy and laughter to the faces of millions

This comes as popular Twitter user Daniel Regha tried to pitch Macaroni against Sabinus, saying the latter does not deserve the AMVCA for best online content creator

Many have taken to social media to applaud Macaroni for his mature response while dragging Regha

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) is still trending online, with celebrities who bagged awards at the event, which took place in Lagos, thanking their fans and followers.

However, popular Twitter user Daniel Regha stirred reactions after he said popular skit maker Oga Sabinus doesn’t deserve the AMVCA for the best online content creator, according to him, Mr Macaroni was more deserving of the award as he accused organisers of the events of favouritism.

Sabinus has brought joy and laughter to the faces of millions. Credit: @danielregha @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Sabinus winning the AMVCA award for “Best Online Social Content Creator” is a big joke, no-one deserves that recognition more than Macaroni; Y’all can hype Sabinus all u want but Macaroni is doin more with his skits than other comedians right now. Sabinus won out of favorit!sm..”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Macaroni, on seeing the controversial tweet shut down Regha as he said Sabinus deserved to win.

He wrote:

“Sabinus winning the AMVCA Award is very well deserved!! He has brought joy and laughter to the faces of millions including mine. I have also had the pleasure of featuring him in about 3 of my contents. I share in his win. Please let us not ruin this beautiful moment.”

See the post below:

See reactions below:

nosafk:

"@mrmacaronii You’re a role model. This tweet deserve to be a frame ."

asap_isreali:

"You Dey mind regha, he argue baselessly. Sometimes his education is questionable."

rebelonthabeat:

"He advices everybody but he never takes the time to think if he needs the advice,And he clearly does."

Full list of winners at 8th AMVCA

Popular movie award, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) went down on Saturday night in Lagos, with top stars within and all over Africa storming the event.

The likes of Odunlade Adekola, Oga Sabinus, Osas Ighodaro, among others bagged awards.

In this report, Legit.ng give you a full list of those who bagged awards tonight.

Source: Legit.ng