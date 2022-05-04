Comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth and his wife Elsie took their newest child to the church for dedication

The funnyman stirred reactions with his new unusual hairstyle as he and his wife danced for joy to the altar

Basketmouth who carried his baby girl in the presence of the Lord had his hair dyed in a whitish blonde colour

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his lovely wife, Elsie Okpocha, dedicated their newest daughter to the Lord and a video from the event has emerged online.

In the video, the funnyman and Elsie rocked lovely outfits as they danced to the altar to give thanks to God for the arrival of their latest bundle of joy.

Basketmouth and wife have dedicated their baby in church. Credit: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth looked entirely different with his hairstlyle. He dyed his hair white blonde but looks cool on it.

His wife who rocked traditional attire with gele to match danced joyfully during the thanksgiving service.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the video from the child dedication at church below:

Nigerians congratulate Basketmouth and his family on their baby dedication

Social media users across the country have showered the Okpocha family with congratulatory messages on their baby's dedication, some of them noticed Basketmouth's new coloured hairstyle.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ucheogbodo:

"Cute couple."

Nancydineogbu:

"Congratulations Ngozi."

Vogueby_ad:

"Nice hair Basketmouth, congratulations once again on your baby’s arrival."

Streetbarh:

"Make I quickly go dye my own hair too and go to church, naso rich men dey do. Congrats Basket and Elsie."

Mystic__curves:

"Congratulations to the Okpochas once again, but wait o, it this kind of hair allowed in churches? Asking for a friend."

Basket recounts memories as he celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Basketmouth and his wife Elsie celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

The funnyman took to social media to share adorable photos of himself and his wife and many flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate them.

Basketmouth recounted how Elsie gave him a fake phone number when he approached her.

The comedian expressed gratitude to the love of his life for being his wife and giving him a beautiful home.

Source: Legit.ng