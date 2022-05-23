Comedian MC Pashun who is popular for his Titus role in My Flatmates demonstrated a lovely act giving in a video he shared online

MC Pashun was driving in traffic and spotted an elderly man who sat on a vehicle carrying building blocks and decided to encourage his hustling spirit

The comedian who gave the man the little he had also passed a slight dig at Nigerian politicians

Nollywood comedian who became famous for his Titus role in My Flatmates is getting commendations on social media following a good act he did recently.

The comedian was driving in traffic when he sighted a grown-up man who was going about his daily hustle as he sat on a vehicle carrying building blocks.

MC Pashun shows love to elderly man in traffic. Credit: @iammcpashun

Source: Instagram

He came down from his car to commend the man's hustle and gave him a token he had in an emotional video he shared on Instagram. The man smiled with great joy upon receiving the comedian's money.

In the caption of the video, MC Pashun said he saw someone doing it and he decided to top it up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also shaded the Nigerian structure and government.

Watch the emotional video below:

Nigerians react to MC Pashun's gesture

Social media users have reacted differently to MC Pashun's generous gesture to the elderly hustling man, most of them complimented him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Puskybrown01:

"Na to pocket am not to let the driver know."

Andy_otutu:

"Thanks a lot bro. Papa smile well, come shake head join."

Tripledee00:

"If you never load block, you no fit understand how this man go dey feel now.."

Dapeterzstudios:

"Best thing I have seen on the internet this week. God bless you."

Ino_moses:

"Thank you very much my guy... This is such the Bible speak of... Give without season."

Mercy Johnson shares video of house hubby is building for an old man

In another celebrity kind gesture news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson celebrated the birthday of her beloved husband, Prince Okojie.

The actress showered her man with beautiful words on Instagram and also shared a video of a good deed he did for an old man.

Mercy stated that Prince Okojie is building a 3-bedroom apartment for an old man whose roof was pulled away by the wind during rainfall.

Source: Legit.ng