Many folks are still convinced that fame and power are all it takes to make it in this life. The right connections and a favour or two have often secured celebs the best opportunities.

But a few unconventional superstars are not taking their right to an education for granted. The faces of young, Black Hollywood are re-claiming these historically discriminatory institutions, securing the bag and that Ph.D.!

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress has made a name for herself playing college student, Zoey Johnson but fans may be surprised to learn that she's actually a Harvard senior in real life.

The pretty starlet has never been shy about showing off her educational chops. Back in 2018, Yara flaunted her Harvard jersey in Drake's Nice For What music video alongside fellow #bossbabes, Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish.

Leaving The Emmy's early to make it to her Harvard class on time

Last year's Emmy's saw the Black-ish TV star present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor but it's clear Yara was in need of a little help herself.

Gracing the stage to present the award, Shahidi told People she'd requested special permission to give out the trophy early in the night to make it back home in time for her college class.

"The lovely people at the Academy really helped me out," she told Entertainment Tonight.

It's clear this brainy beauty is not letting her success in Hollywood get in the way of her education.

Finishing her Harvard Thesis

Heading to her Instagram account, Yara shared that she's one step closer to finally achieving her university degree.

With 32,508 words and 136 pages in the bag, the completion of her Harvard Thesis is a major milestone for the college senior.

Yara's expected to graduate sometime later this year.

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper, Meg Thee Stallion knows what it means to grind day and night for the things she wants. The musician is undeniably at the top of her game but through it all, she's still made time for her studies.

It's been a tough balancing act for the 27-year-old Grammy-winner who finally bagged her degree in health administration from Texas Southern State University, Harper's Bazaar reports.

In characteristic 'hottie' fashion the hip-hop queen rocked a bedazzled cap and gown to her ceremony and had a few inspirational words for her fans on the big day:

"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud...I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!," she wrote.

Anthony Anderson

Yara's favourite TV dad, actor Anthony Anderson also celebrated his college graduation this year. After a three-decade wait, the Black-ish actor took to the podium at Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University in celebration of his incredible achievement.

The Hollywood A-lister had previously expressed his sadness at not being able to finish his studies back in the day due to a lack of finances, a harsh reality for many in the African-American community.

But with a little luck and lots of hustle, the phenomenal actor has been able to make his own way in the world despite the odds.

Taking to his Instagram account, Anthony shared his inspirational story, saying it really was a "dream come true":

"To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'" Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s been 30 years in the making... but it's never too late," he captioned the post.

To make the moment even more special, Anthony was awarded his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with friend and fellow actor, Taraji P. Henson as part of the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony.

Ludacris

Ludacris bagged a bachelor's degree in music management from Georgia State University this year. The US rapper was also given the opportunity to give the commencement speech for the Class of 2022 which is a major honor.

The Number One Spot hitmaker took to social media to share snaps and videos filmed at the graduation ceremony. It's clear the musician felt immense pride at reaching this milestone despite all the success he's already achieved in Hollywood.

In one of the clips, the excited Fast & Furious superstar says:

"Mama I made it, we did it. Class of 2022, yes it took a long time but it I made it."

For these stars, bagging their degrees is way more than a piece of paper. It represents prosperity, possibility, and breaking hundreds of years of generational inequality.

These stars are inspiring the future leader of young, Black Hollywood to be about both the hustle and the books and we absolutely love it!

